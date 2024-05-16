Tom Waits Set For Sixth Jim Jarmusch Film Collab, Father Mother Sister Brother

We don’t really get new music out of Tom Waits anymore, but he does appear onscreen from time to time, especially when fellow hip music guy Jim Jarmusch comes calling. The world’s greatest Cookie Monster impersonator has appeared in four of Jarmusch’s films — The Dead Don’t Die (2019), Coffee And Cigarettes (2003), Mystery Train (1989), and Down By Law (1986) — and he did the score for Night On Earth (1991). And according to a new report, Waits is about to add a sixth collaboration with Jarmusch.

Per Variety, Waits will appear in Jarmusch’s upcoming Father Mother Sister Brother alongside such castmates as Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore, and Luka Sabbat. The film already wrapped production and is expected to be finished this year.

Father Mother Sister Brother tells three parallel stories about parents and their estranged adult children; “Father” is set in the northeastern US, “Mother” in Dublin, and “Sister Brother” in Paris. It’s billed as a “comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy” featring “character studies, quiet, observational and non-judgmental.” Jarmusch has said the film will have a strong musical component, which hopefully involves Waits in some way.

Speaking of music, Jarmusch’s band SQÜRL will release their new album Music For Man Ray tomorrow.