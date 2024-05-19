On Friday night, Lenny Kaye and friends performed as part of the celebration surrounding the 50th anniversary of the Nuggets compilation, which Kaye started putting together in 1972. The show took place at The Cut in Gloucester, MA, and a bunch of musicians were around to help out to cover songs that appeared on the compilation and some that didn’t. Ted Leo, Peter Buck, Jon Wurster, and Kaye did a cover of MC5’s “Kick Out The Jams” during the set. (Dennis Thompson, the last surviving MC5 member, passed away earlier this month.)

Leo also fronted the band for a Stooges cover that’s not online yet.

Check out the MC5 cover below.

And here’s Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz singing the Modern Lovers:

You can watch more videos from the night here.