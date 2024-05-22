In retrospect, the entire idea of a Sufjan Stevens Broadway musical feels both far-fetched and inevitable. Last year, director/choreographer Justin Peck and playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Illinoise, an adaptation of Stevens’ 2005 classic Illinois, opened in Chicago. Last month, Illinoise came to New York. It’s currently running at the St. James Theatre, and it’s nominated for four Tonys, including Best Musical. Now, there’s an original cast recording on the way, and we get to hear two of its songs.

It seems as though Sufjan Stevens didn’t have any direct involvement in the cast recording of Illinoise, which is set to arrive later this month, but you can certainly hear his aesthetic at work in the cast’s versions of his songs. The outright classic “Chicago” and the relatively deep cut “The Predatory Wasp Of The Palisades Is Out To Get Us!” are both elaborately orchestrated numbers with tons of harmonies and orchestration, and they lend themselves quite nicely to the medium of musical theater.

In Illinoise, vocalists Elijan Lyons, Shara Nova, and Tasha Viets-VanLear perform with an 11-piece band, and that’s what we hear on the cast album. Arranger and co-producer Timo Andres has translated the lushness of the original record, and the covers feel pretty faithful to the spirit that Sufjan Stevens brought to that record while making them sound bigger. Listen to them below.

Illinoise: A New Musical (Original Cast Recording) is out 5/31 on Nonesuch.