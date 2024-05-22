For a while now, the Oakland-based musician Taylor Vick has put out music as Boy Scouts. Her most recent album, Wayfinder, came out in 2021. Today, Vick has switched to using her own name for her releases, and she’s sharing a new single, “Place That I Believe From.” She addressed the name change as such:

This song, as well as all of my existing music, can now be found under my name, Taylor Vick. I’m retiring the name Boy Scouts for many reasons, in part because of the cease and desist I received, but mostly because it was time to pause and pursue some of my heart’s other desires. I have since began sitting at the bedside of folks on hospice as a volunteer, completed a Death Doula training, and started working full time as an activity’s assistant/end-of-life companion at a nursing home.

As for the new song, she said:

I wrote “Place That I Believe From” about my attempt to locate the unlocatable — the ineffable and elusive ‘place’ inside of me where my beliefs are born from and exist within. It represents another stride in my lifelong pursuit of meaning and my obsession with life’s mysteries. Examining an emotion carefully and questioning it, seeking to understand where it came from, what it is, and why it’s here, in an attempt to better know myself.

Listen below.

“Place That I Believe From” is out now via Anti-.