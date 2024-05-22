Friendship’s Dan Wriggins Announces Debut Poetry Book Prince Of Grass

Dan Wriggins leads the band Friendship — their most recent album Love The Stranger, was our Album Of The Week when it came out — and he puts out music on his own. He’s also a poet, and he recently got an MFA in poetry from the Iowa Writers Workshop. Today, he’s announcing his debut collection Prince Of Grass, which will be out in July via Dear Life Records, the Philadelphia-based label’s first book release. Check out an excerpt from the book, “Oranges On The Moon,” in the Instagram post below.

Prince Of Grass is out 7/19 via Dear Life Records. You can pre-order it here.