Prawn Announce First Shows In Six Years

The New Jersey emo band Prawn have announced their first shows in six years. “Hi! Well it’s certainly been a while! After over six years of not playing together, we decided to give this another shot and play a few shows,” the band said in an Instagram post. They’ll be joined by Joie De Vivre at the dates in Boston and New York City, and Slingshot Dakota at their show in Philadelphia. “To help celebrate, we will be having original members joining us (welcome back Vilchez) and a few other surprises,” they wrote.

Prawn’s most recent album is 2017’s Run. Though they’ve been inactive for a bit, they never broke up. In 2019, leader Tony Clark put out a solo album, Dyed In The Wool, which he recorded with his bandmates. Topshelf Records also just announced that it’ll be reissuing their 2014 album Kingfisher for its 10th anniversary.

Here are the dates:

09/06 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom (w/ Joie De Vivre)

09/07 Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye (w/ Joie De Vivre)

09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club (w/ Slingshot Dakota)