Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, & More Star In Trailer For New Docuseries Camden

The new Hulu docuseries Camden explores the legacy of the titular London neighborhood, a hub for the arts as well as social progressivism. To illuminate what’s so special about the area, the production team rounded up a lot of famous people including Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher, Little Simz, Yungblud, Questlove, Pete Doherty and Carl Barat of the Libertines, Mark Ronson, Nile Rodgers, Boy George, Suggs from Madness, Black Eyed Peas, Soul II Soul’s Jazzie B, Chuck D, Eliza Rose, Lauren Laverne, and Sister Bliss from Faithless. Many of them appear in the trailer, which you can behold below with whatever level of credulity you prefer.

Camden premieres 5/29 on Hulu.