Hank Azaria Is Launching A Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band

We know that comedy lifer Hank Azaria can do different voices. For the past 35 years, Azaria has been a huge part of the voice cast on The Simpsons. He’s played a wide range of characters, including Moe, Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy, Professor Frink, Milhouse’s dad, and Superintendent Chalmers, among many others. (He used to play all the non-white characters, too, but he eventually knocked that off.) Now, Azaria will play the voice role of a lifetime when he starts playing shows with his own Bruce Springsteen tribute band.

As Jambase reports, Hank Azaria just announced the first show from his new ensemble Hank Azaria & The EZ Street Band. They’re playing August 1 at New York’s Le Poisson Rouge, and the show will raise money for Azaria’s own Four Through Nine Foundation. Azaria will sing Springsteen’s songs. He says, “I’ve never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce.”

We know that Hank Azaria can sing. He’s done a whole lot of that on The Simpsons, and he got a Tony nomination for his role in the Monty Python Broadway musical Spamalot. Pretty soon, we’ll learn whether he can sing as Bruce Springsteen. Hopefully, this ends with Springsteen onstage, doing all his best impressions of Azaria’s different Simpsons voices. I bet he could do a mean Sea Captain.