Last June the veteran Japanese genre chameleon Cornelius, aka Keigo Oyamada, released his first album in six years, Dream In Dream. A year later, he’s back with a new digital single. Judging by its title, the woozy keyboard track “Too Much Love For Sauna (Falling Deep)” is about intense romantic connection in an extremely intimate setting. But regardless of whether it’s about hot love, it sounds smooth and winter-fresh. Listen below.