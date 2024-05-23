Finom, the Chicago indie rock duo that simply cannot stop changing their name, will release their new album Not God in just a few hours. It was produced by Jeff Tweedy, and we’ve already posted its singles “Haircut” and “Cyclops.” As one last teaser before the whole LP arrives, Finom have shared the title track, a heady slow-burn that makes good use of members Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart’s vocal harmonies. It’s a sound that reminds me that Tweedy once produced an album for Low, too. Listen below.

Not God is out 5/24 via Joyful Noise.