The Boston hardcore band Firewalker released their stomp-ass self-titled debut album in 2017, and they’ve only intermittently been active since then — an EP called Alive in 2018, a demo in 2022. But now, they’re coming back with a new album called Hell Bent, and its first single is a real ripper.

Firewalker drummer Sasha Stroud mixed, mastered, and recorded Hell Bent at her own studio. Justice Tripp, of Trapped Under Ice and Angel Du$t, guests on one track, and the whole LP clocks in under 20 minutes. Lead single “Carry My Own Torch” is a simple, guttural riff-beast with some serious NYHC bounce working for it. Here’s what Stroud says about the LP:

After being a band for nearly 10 years, we wanted to create an album that captured how we have progressed musically, both in terms of instrumentation and inspiration. Since the beginning of Firewalker, we have drawn inspiration from Madball’s progression as a band: starting with the simplicity and genius of Ball Of Destruction and developing towards heavier and metallic albums like Set It Off. With that in mind, the writing of the album drew heavily from our influences in hardcore and metal — trying to capture the spirit of late ’80s metallic hardcore while holding true to our roots as a Boston hardcore band.

Firewalker have a few shows coming up this weekend. Below, check out “Carry My Own Torch,” the Hell Bent tracklist, and their dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Devil’s Favorite Toy”

02 “Carry My Own Torch”

03 “Hell Bent (Feat. Justice Tripp)

04 “Lit Up With Fire”

05 “Limbo”

06 “Play Dead”

07 “Scorcher II”

08 “Shackled”

09 “Cold Day”

TOUR DATES:

5/24 – Richmond, VA @ Banditos *

5/25 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 *

5/26 – Columbia, SC @ Blue Tile *

* with Grand Scheme

Hell Bent is out 6/28 on Triple B Records.