Morgan Wallen’s Beleaguered Nashville Bar Cancels Opening Last Minute

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

News May 25, 2024 11:54 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Morgan Wallen’s Nashville bar opening isn’t quite going as planned. Earlier this week, the city denied the country star’s proposal of a sign with his name in lights. Yesterday, the establishment announced that it is no longer opening for Memorial Day Weekend and is instead being postponed to an undisclosed date.

This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen, located at 107 4th Ave. N. in the Tennessee capital, was supposed to have its grand opening on Friday afternoon before canceling last-minute. Representatives for TC Restaurant Group, the organization that teamed with Wallen for this venture, gave a statement to Billboard:

We’re proud of our team who has worked tirelessly to prepare Morgan Wallen’s This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen for opening. The ground-up construction of a six-story venue launching with hundreds of team members is a tremendous amount of work and a complex process.

When we open, we want This Bar to be an exceptional experience for guests. Unfortunately, the process requires more time, and we are not able to open and provide that experience this Memorial Day weekend. Rest assured it will be well worth the wait. We look forward to welcoming guests soon.

According to Scoop Nashville, the Nashville Beer Board rejected both a catering permit and a temporary permit, as Fire & Codes had also not issued any approvals.

