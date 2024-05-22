Nashville Denies Morgan Wallen Sign Outside His Bar, Citing His Harmful Actions

Morgan Wallen is opening a bar in Nashville over Memorial Day Weekend, but his name will not be up in lights as is typical for musician-owned bars downtown. As local news station ABC 9 reports, the Nashville Metro Council denied Wallen’s proposed sign outside of his establishment in a meeting on Tuesday night. Thirty members of the council voted against the sign, with only three members voting in favor.

While it meets all the regulations for a sign in downtown Nashville, council members cited Wallen’s various controversies as a reason for denying the request. “He gives all of us a bad name,” member Jordan Huffman said at the council meeting. “His comments are hateful, his actions are harmful and he don’t belong in this town as far as I’m concerned. I’m tired of this city bending over to just make anybody happy that makes a comment that they want to. We continue to go down this road.”

Last month, Wallen was arrested after throwing a chair from a rooftop bar in Nashville. He faces three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one of misdemeanor disorderly conduct; he’s set to appear in Nashville court in August. And of course, a couple years ago Wallen attracted controversy after a video leaked of him yelling a racial slur, though that has not slowed his meteoric rise. His new single with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” just debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wallen’s bar, which is called This Bar And Tennessee Kitchen, will still open as planned this weekend.