Snõõper – “I Think I’m Falling In Luv Again” (Devo Cover)

New Music May 25, 2024 3:42 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Since the release of last year’s Super Snõõper, Snõõper have offered a string of jittery songs such as “Company Car,” “for yr love,” and “On Line.” Today, the Nashville punk band is back with a Devo cover.

Instead of going for a classic like “Whip It” or “Uncontrollable Urge,” Snõõper went obscure, tackling an unreleased track called “I Think I’m Fallin’ In Luv Again.” The original is a little over three minutes; of course Snõõper’s rendition is less than a minute, and as energized as possible. Hear it below, along with the original.

