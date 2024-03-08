The wild Nashville punk band Snõõper have been following up last year’s Super Snõõper with a series of one-off tracks including “Company Car” and “for yr love.” The band is currently touring its way to Austin, where it’ll play a bunch of SXSW and non-SXSW gigs — including one of our Stereogum shows. They’re promoting the voyage with another new song. “On Line” is as frantic and catchy as we’ve come to expect from Snõõper, and you can hear it below.

<a href="https://snooper7.bandcamp.com/track/on-line">On Line by Snooper</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Square Cat

03/09 – Nashville, TN @ Soft Junk

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

03/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale

03/12 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s

03/13 – Houston TX @ House of Blues

03/14-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW