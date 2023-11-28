Nashville punk crew Sn​õ​õ​per shared Super Snõõper earlier this year, a debut album so jam-packed with fun chaos it was our Album Of The Week and helped land them on our Best New Bands list. “Powerball” infectiously captured the absurdity of the lottery; “Running” frantically explored the weirdness of exercising during a pandemic because there was nothing else to do. Today, they’re sharing the mischievous “Company Car.”

“I’ve got the keys to the company car / Come with me and we’ll go real far,” Blair Tramel sings against fuzzy, heady guitars that invoke the feeling of reckless speeding and a crash waiting to happen. Hear it below.