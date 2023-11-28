Snõõper – “Company Car”

New Music November 27, 2023 9:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Snõõper – “Company Car”

New Music November 27, 2023 9:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Nashville punk crew Sn​õ​õ​per shared Super Snõõper earlier this year, a debut album so jam-packed with fun chaos it was our Album Of The Week and helped land them on our Best New Bands list. “Powerball” infectiously captured the absurdity of the lottery; “Running” frantically explored the weirdness of exercising during a pandemic because there was nothing else to do. Today, they’re sharing the mischievous “Company Car.”

“I’ve got the keys to the company car / Come with me and we’ll go real far,” Blair Tramel sings against fuzzy, heady guitars that invoke the feeling of reckless speeding and a crash waiting to happen. Hear it below.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daryl Hall’s Lawsuit Is Related To John Oates’ Plan To Sell Stake In Business

3 days ago 0

Daryl Hall Takes Out Restraining Order Against John Oates

6 days ago 0

Buffy Sainte-Marie Responds To Investigation Into Her Indigenous Heritage

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest