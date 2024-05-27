Yesterday Joanna Newsom played another matinee show for children as part of her Hollywood Forever residency. At this one she opened with “Yarn And Glue,” which she hadn’t performed since 2005. She was joined for the performance by Amber Coffman on vocals, Kevin Barker on banjo, and Bob Baker marionettists. (Robin Pecknold was on hand at earlier shows in the run.) Yesterday’s set also included some kid-friendly covers Newsom didn’t do at the previous matinee show: Jim Henson’s “If I Were,” Judy Collins’ “Pirate Ships,” Pete Seeger’s “Fly Through My Window” and “Mister Rabbit,” and Karen Dalton’s take on the traditional “Same Old Man” (which was included on Divers and last performed by Newsom in 2008). Check out video of all those below.