Marika Hackman – “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” (Gaz Coombes Cover)

Steve Gullick

New Music May 28, 2024 10:49 AM By Tom Breihan

Marika Hackman – “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” (Gaz Coombes Cover)

Steve Gullick

New Music May 28, 2024 10:49 AM By Tom Breihan

The UK singer-songwriter Marika Hackman released her album Big Sigh earlier this year. This fall, she’ll head out on her first North American tour in five years. Today, Hackman has shared a new one-off track, a cover of Gaz Coombes’ 2015 solo single “The Girl Who Fell To Earth.”

Gaz Coombes, the leader of Britpop greats Supergrass, released “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” as a relatively folky, downbeat single from his album Matador. Marika Hackman’s version of the song is even more still and restrained that Coombes’ original, and she sings some great multi-tracked harmonies with herself. Below, check out Hackman’s cover and her upcoming tour dates, as well as Coombes’ original.

TOUR DATES:
9/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake
9/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
9/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
9/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall
9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
9/12 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis
9/13 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook
9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
9/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
9/17 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom
9/18 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips
9/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
9/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
9/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
9/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s
9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Big Sigh is out now on Chrysalis Records. Check out our recent interview with Marika Hackman here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

3 days ago 0

The Black Keys Share Statement On Canceled Arena Tour, Say Shows Will Be Rescheduled In More Intimate Venues

2 days ago 0

Sting Plays Deep Cuts For The First Time In Decades At Tour Opener With New Power Trio

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest