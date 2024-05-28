Marika Hackman – “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” (Gaz Coombes Cover)

The UK singer-songwriter Marika Hackman released her album Big Sigh earlier this year. This fall, she’ll head out on her first North American tour in five years. Today, Hackman has shared a new one-off track, a cover of Gaz Coombes’ 2015 solo single “The Girl Who Fell To Earth.”

Gaz Coombes, the leader of Britpop greats Supergrass, released “The Girl Who Fell To Earth” as a relatively folky, downbeat single from his album Matador. Marika Hackman’s version of the song is even more still and restrained that Coombes’ original, and she sings some great multi-tracked harmonies with herself. Below, check out Hackman’s cover and her upcoming tour dates, as well as Coombes’ original.

TOUR DATES:

9/05 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

9/06 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

9/07 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

9/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Hall

9/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

9/12 – Washington, DC @ Atlantis

9/13 – Durham, NC @ Pinhook

9/14 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

9/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/17 – Austin, TX @ Ballroom

9/18 – Ft Worth, TX @ Tulips

9/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

9/21 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

9/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

9/27 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

9/28 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

9/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Big Sigh is out now on Chrysalis Records. Check out our recent interview with Marika Hackman here.