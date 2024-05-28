Another Michael are about to wrap up releasing two albums in the span of a year. Wishes To Fulfill came out in September and Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down will be out at the end of this week. The extended rollout means we’ve heard a bunch of songs from it already, including “Is There A World?,” “Mudslide,” “Seafood,” and “I’m Your Roommate.” Today, there’s one more single to add to the pile before the whole album is released in a few days. Check out “Hub Of Dreams” below.

Pick Me Up, Turn Me Upside Down is out 5/31 via Run For Cover Records.