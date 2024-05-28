Ben Seretan – “Bend”

Ben Seretan – “Bend”

Ben Seretan, whose music tends to lean on the solo, instrumental, experimental side, is releasing one of his rare indie rock records this summer. Allora was recorded in Venice during a European tour way back in 2019 when Seretan was grieving a close friend. He’s billed it as “my insane Italy record.” Lead single “New Air” was an eight-minute romp that I compared to Wilco and Yo La Tengo, and second single “Bend” keeps the mid-aughts indie vibes going. More than anything, it reminds me of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Have a listen below.

Allora is out 7/26 via Tiny Engines.

