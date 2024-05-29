Netflix Plans Band Competition Show: “Think Love Is Blind Meets The Voice

A new music competition series is coming to Netflix. According to The Wall Street Journal, the show will be called Building The Band and is pitched as Love Is Blind meets The Voice.

The series aims to put together the next great music group by gathering 50 of the most talented singers who will compete for spots in a band without seeing each other until their final performance. Deadline will be running an interview with Netflix reality boss Jeff Gaspin tomorrow with more details.

In addition, another show would have songwriters in competition with one another to write music for professional artists, similar to NBC’s Songland, which last aired in June 2020. Both of these shows would likely come out next year.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry announced she was leaving American Idol in February, and it has not yet been revealed who will fill her spot for Season 23.