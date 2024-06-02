Watch Charli XCX Debut New Song “Everything Is Romantic” At Primavera Sound
Charli XCX’s Boiler Room set back in March featured an A. G. Cook edit of “Everything Is Romantic,” a new song from the suddenly imminent new album Brat. Saturday at Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Charli gave the standard version of the track its live debut. “This is a new song from my new album,” Charli announced from the stage. “The best album of the year: Brat.”
Brat is purportedly a love letter to the rave culture Charli grew up in, and “Everything Is Romantic” certainly fits into that milieu. After a quiet orchestral section that leaves listeners with bated breath, waiting for the drop, the song explodes into a bombastic electronic beat and vocals that verge on rapping. It seems like a song that will be a big deal at Charli shows for the foreseeable future. Watch footage of the big debut below.
@nostalgicxcx 🚨Everything is Romantic!!! #charlixcx #brat #primaverasound #fypage #fy #foryoupage @Charli XCX Fan Account🇧🇷 ♬ som original – Charli XCX Fan Account🇧🇷
@smri.tea MOM’s new song 🥵🥵🥵 Charli xcx – everything is romantic. Live debut at Primavera sound 2024, Barcelona. #charlixcx #brat #primaverasound2024 #partygirl @Charli XCX and mr (george) xcx @the1975 ♬ original sound – smri.tea
@fantasyana Charli xcx – Everything is romantic live at barcelona#brat #charlixcx #vondutch #primaverasound2023 #360 @Charli XCX ♬ original sound – Sanziana Fantasy