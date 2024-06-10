Someone Hacked Gathering Of The Juggalos’ Payment Processor And Stole Ticketbuyers’ Money

As if purchasing from Ticketmaster and Live Nation didn’t feel enough like theft, Insane Clown Posse fans are reeling over an apparent hacking of the payment platform used to process tickets for the Gathering Of The Juggalos festival.

Some juggalos took to social media over the past few days saying that after purchasing tickets to the annual Ohio festival, they received an eyebrow-raising email alerting them of a security breach. According to a post in the r/juggalo Subreddit, here’s what that email said:

It is with great regret to let you know that the Gathering order you placed… is not valid and we had to cancel it. Through malicious tactics a hacker was able to break into the backend of our ecommerce platform that handles the Gathering transactions and change the recipient that your payment was sent to. Thus, effectively stealing the money.

Psychopathic, the label home of Insane Clone Posse that also puts on Gathering Of The Juggalos, has yet to give a public statement on the matter. But in a recent livestream hosted by juggalo influencer Flipsey Unfiltered, one fan said that she’d been in contact with an employee of the label. While not all fans were affected by the breach, Psychopathic is trying to help reverse the fraudulent transactions that did occur.

Maybe this alleged hacker was just trying to get into Drake’s bank account. But the show must go on at this year’s Gathering Of The Juggalos, which goes down from August 14 to August 17.