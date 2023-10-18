Violent J Questions Whether Drake Is A True Juggalo

Say what you will about Drake, the man who apparently just caught up to Michael; God knows I have. But Drake is a student of rap — both its emerging trends and its history. So when Drake posted an Instagram bathroom selfie of himself in an Insane Clown Posse jersey back in August, it seemed at least halfway plausible that he could be shouting out a longtime underground rap pillar Or he could’ve just thought the jersey looked cool. For his part, Violent J, the more talkative half half of the Insane Clown Posse, has his doubts as to whether Aubrey Graham is truly down with the Clown.

In a recent podcast interview, the rap radio personality Bootleg Kev asked Violent J how cool it was to see Drake rocking ICP merch. Violent J didn’t say that it was not cool, but he did cast doubt on whether Drake was expressing any true identification with the Juggalo community. J pointed out that Drake had a jersey of the group’s second album, 1994’s Ringmaster. Here’s what J had to say about it:

First of all, I don’t give a fuck what anybody said. I don’t believe Drake wore that having ever even heard any of our music. I think he wore that as a fashion thing because I think that’s what’s happening. Over time, you know, we’re old school. I seen, in a fashion magazine, an ICP shirt for $500… It was, like, fashion. It was the design of the shirt… [Drake] had a Ringmaster jersey, which is our second album, the second Joker’s Card. What the fuck is Drake doing wearing that?

Drake can dispel all this confusion by putting in an appearance at next year's Gathering Of The Juggalos.