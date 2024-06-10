Watch Jello Biafra Join Agent Orange For Dead Kennedys’ “Police Truck” At No Values Fest

The No Values festival happened on Saturday in Pamona with acts like the Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and many more. Jello Biafra was on the lineup for a DJ set, and the Dead Kennedys frontman joined Agent Orange for his band’s 1980 punk classic “Police Truck.”

Agent Orange have covered the track many times. The performance was so epic that Tony Hawk made a post about it. Biafra also joined the Dillinger Escape Plan for “California Über Alles.” Watch both moments below.