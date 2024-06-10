Watch Jello Biafra Join Agent Orange For Dead Kennedys’ “Police Truck” At No Values Fest

News June 10, 2024 7:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Jello Biafra Join Agent Orange For Dead Kennedys’ “Police Truck” At No Values Fest

News June 10, 2024 7:53 PM By Danielle Chelosky

The No Values festival happened on Saturday in Pamona with acts like the Misfits, Social Distortion, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, Bad Religion, and many more. Jello Biafra was on the lineup for a DJ set, and the Dead Kennedys frontman joined Agent Orange for his band’s 1980 punk classic “Police Truck.”

Agent Orange have covered the track many times. The performance was so epic that Tony Hawk made a post about it. Biafra also joined the Dillinger Escape Plan for “California Über Alles.” Watch both moments below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Black Keys Part With Managers After Botched Arena Tour

4 days ago 0

The Beatles Biopics Reportedly Cast Their Fab Four

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest