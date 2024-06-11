Young Thug’s Lawyer Arrested After Accusing Judge Of Witness Intimidation

On Friday, a witness in Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial was arrested on the stand for refusing to testify, despite having immunity. Today, the Atlanta rapper’s attorney Brian Steel was held in contempt and taken into custody as well after he confronted Judge Ural Glanville about a private conversation that allegedly transpired between Glanville, prosecutors, and that witness.

After spending the weekend in jail, Kenneth Copeland (aka Lil Woody) changed his mind about testifying. When Copeland took the witness stand today, Steel brought up the meeting, claiming it occurred in Glanville’s chambers before court started and that a mistrial was merited. (Steel also requested a mistrial on Friday after Copeland was arrested.) “You’re not supposed to have communication with a witness who’s been sworn,” Steel said, alleging “coercion, witness intimidation, ex parte communications that we have a constitutional right to be present for.” The private conversation reportedly included Copeland’s admission that he killed Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr.

Glanville sentenced Steel to ten weekends in jail for not disclosing his source. “You got some information you shouldn’t have gotten,” Glanville said. Watch it happen below.