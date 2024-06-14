Duck Sauce – “Can’t Stop” & “Boogie In Your Butt”

Duck Sauce – “Can’t Stop” & “Boogie In Your Butt”

New Music June 14, 2024 12:03 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Duck Sauce released “Clap Your Feet” featuring Fuzzy Cufflinxxx and “2 Da Face.” Today, the New York electronic duo is sharing two more songs, “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt.”

Duck Sauce unveiled their debut album Quack in 2014 and have still not followed it up. In 2020, they returned after six years of no new music with “Smiley Face” and have unveiled plenty of more tunes since then, so hopefully an LP is on the horizon. Check out “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt” below.

