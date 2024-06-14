Earlier this year, Duck Sauce released “Clap Your Feet” featuring Fuzzy Cufflinxxx and “2 Da Face.” Today, the New York electronic duo is sharing two more songs, “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt.”

Duck Sauce unveiled their debut album Quack in 2014 and have still not followed it up. In 2020, they returned after six years of no new music with “Smiley Face” and have unveiled plenty of more tunes since then, so hopefully an LP is on the horizon. Check out “Can’t Stop” and “Boogie In Your Butt” below.