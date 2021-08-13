Duck Sauce – “Nonchalant”

New Music August 13, 2021 9:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Duck Sauce – “Nonchalant”

New Music August 13, 2021 9:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Duck Sauce, the duo of superstar DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, returned from a six-year hiatus with their new single “Smiley Face.” At least in part, that track was supposed to hype up the duo’s big return at Coachella, but that obviously didn’t happen. Instead, Duck Sauce have spent the past year cranking out a series of one-off singles like “Captain Duck” and “Mesmerize.” Today, they’ve got a new track, and it’s a good one.

“Nonchalant,” the new Duck Sauce single, is a big, juicy disco-house banger built around a vocal sample — “what you really want for acting acting nonchalant” — chopped up into a stuttering, echoing mantra. There’s also, I’m pretty sure, an accordion running all through the track, which lends it a weird sense of sophistication. Chromeo’s Dave 1, who happens to be A-Trak’s brother, has a songwriting credit. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    15 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 hours ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest