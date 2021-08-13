Duck Sauce – “Nonchalant”

Last year, Duck Sauce, the duo of superstar DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, returned from a six-year hiatus with their new single “Smiley Face.” At least in part, that track was supposed to hype up the duo’s big return at Coachella, but that obviously didn’t happen. Instead, Duck Sauce have spent the past year cranking out a series of one-off singles like “Captain Duck” and “Mesmerize.” Today, they’ve got a new track, and it’s a good one.

“Nonchalant,” the new Duck Sauce single, is a big, juicy disco-house banger built around a vocal sample — “what you really want for acting acting nonchalant” — chopped up into a stuttering, echoing mantra. There’s also, I’m pretty sure, an accordion running all through the track, which lends it a weird sense of sophistication. Chromeo’s Dave 1, who happens to be A-Trak’s brother, has a songwriting credit. Check it out below.