Duck Sauce – “Ask Me”

Duck Sauce, the dance music production duo of DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, returned last year after a six-year absence with a string of new singles: “Smiley Face,” “Get To Steppin’,” “Captain Duck,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “Mesmerize.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Ask Me,” which samples the Supreme Jubilees’ “Do You Believe.” The B-side to “Mesmerize,” it originally premiered in their BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in December. It’s another banger, and you can listen to it below.