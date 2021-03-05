Duck Sauce – “Ask Me”

New Music March 5, 2021 10:51 AM By Peter Helman

Duck Sauce – “Ask Me”

New Music March 5, 2021 10:51 AM By Peter Helman

Duck Sauce, the dance music production duo of DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, returned last year after a six-year absence with a string of new singles: “Smiley Face,” “Get To Steppin’,” “Captain Duck,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “Mesmerize.” Today, they’re back with another one, “Ask Me,” which samples the Supreme Jubilees’ “Do You Believe.” The B-side to “Mesmerize,” it originally premiered in their BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix in December. It’s another banger, and you can listen to it below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Heart’s “Alone”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bob Seger’s “Shakedown”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    9 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Calls Out “Lazy, Deeply Sexist” Ginny And Georgia Joke

    4 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest