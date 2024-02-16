After all these years, I still keep wanting to type the phrase “Dick Sauce,” and that’s still not right. Duck Sauce, the duo of superstar DJs A-Trak and Armand Van Helden, got together in 2009, made a bunch of bangers, and then went on hiatus for a few years. They came back in 2020, and they’ve been cranking out new singles ever since. A few months ago, Duck Sauce announced a new multi-single deal with the UK label D4 D4NCE, and they released their single “LALALA.” Now, they’re back with two more tracks.

“Clap Your Feet,” the first of the new Duck Sauce singles, has vocals from Chicago DJ Fuzzy Cufflinxxx. It’s a playful electro-house jam with some fun, squiggly riffage and diva vocals. The dance instructions don’t make a ton of sense, but that’s the point. “2 Da Face,” the other new track, is a bit more minimal, but it still moves. Fun songs! Listen to both of them below.

“Clap Your Feet” b/w “2 Da Face” is out now on D4 D4NCE.