Los Campesinos! – “kms”

New Music July 2, 2024 9:02 AM By Tom Breihan

In a couple of short weeks, Welsh indie-pop greats Los Campesinos! are set to return with All Hell, their first new album in seven years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Feast Of Tongues,” “A Psychic Wound,” and “0898 HEARTACHE.” Now, we get to hear one last taste of the new LP before its arrival.

The latest Los Campesinos! track is called “kms,” and you already know what the title means. Kim Paisey sings lead on most of this track. It captures a specific sort of suburban boredom in all its widescreen majesty: “Scratchcard inside an envelope/ Little effort for fleeting fun/ I truly hope that both our luck is out/ I’d kill myself if he won.” Check it out below.

Los Campesinos! also shared a recent PSA on social media. It’s not about mental health, the way you might expect from a band with a new song called “kms.” Instead, it’s about making sure your parents know how to act at the live show.

All Hell is out 7/19 on the band’s own Heart Swells label.

