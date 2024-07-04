Tired: ominous voidlike creatures. Wired: a new album from the Voidz.

Julian Casablancas has been steadily active with the Strokes over the past few years in the long tail of 2020’s The New Abnormal, but that hasn’t stopped him from recording and performing with his other band. The Voidz debuted new material last summer, and over the past year and change they’ve shared four new tracks: “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” “American Way,” “Flexorcist,” and “All The Same.” Now they’ve announced their third LP, the first Voidz full-length since 2018’s Virtue.

For now, we don’t know anything about the album except it’s called Like All Before You and is out in September, but you can watch the trailer below and try to decipher some meaning from Casablancas’ monologue.