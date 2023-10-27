The Voidz – “Flexorcist”

New Music October 27, 2023 9:23 AM By Chris DeVille

The Voidz – “Flexorcist”

New Music October 27, 2023 9:23 AM By Chris DeVille

The Voidz are playing a Halloween residency at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre next week. Ahead of those gigs, Julian Casablancas and friends have shared a new single. Unlike their other singles this year, the metallic “Prophecy Of The Dragon” and the woozy crawl “American Way,” the new “Flexorcist” leans into the poppier side of the Voidz’s sound. It’s a funky, synth-driven song that reminds me of Talking Heads, Phoenix, and Casablancas’ work with Daft Punk. There are still some genre-jumping adventures to be had along the way, though.

“Flexorcist” also has a music video starring Mac DeMarco as the devil. Weyes Blood and other famous faces can be spotted therein. The video cuts the song way short, though, so be sure to listen to the full six minutes.

In other Julian Casablancas news, the Strokes’ Room On Fire turns 20 years old tomorrow.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Spotify Reportedly Plans To Pay Even Less In Royalties To Less-Popular Artists

3 days ago 0

Watch Lady Gaga Join U2 For “Shallow” And Two Classics At Las Vegas Sphere

2 days ago 0

Garth Brooks Announces New Album Available Only In CD Box Sets At Bass Pro Shops

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest