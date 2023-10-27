The Voidz are playing a Halloween residency at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre next week. Ahead of those gigs, Julian Casablancas and friends have shared a new single. Unlike their other singles this year, the metallic “Prophecy Of The Dragon” and the woozy crawl “American Way,” the new “Flexorcist” leans into the poppier side of the Voidz’s sound. It’s a funky, synth-driven song that reminds me of Talking Heads, Phoenix, and Casablancas’ work with Daft Punk. There are still some genre-jumping adventures to be had along the way, though.

“Flexorcist” also has a music video starring Mac DeMarco as the devil. Weyes Blood and other famous faces can be spotted therein. The video cuts the song way short, though, so be sure to listen to the full six minutes.

In other Julian Casablancas news, the Strokes’ Room On Fire turns 20 years old tomorrow.