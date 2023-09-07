The Voidz Announce NYC Residency

News September 7, 2023 1:40 PM By Chris DeVille

The Voidz played a three-night residency in San Francisco back in June, and now they’re doing it back on the East Coast.

The band has announced a trio of gigs at Brooklyn’s Murmrr Theatre this fall. Billed as the Voidz’s Halloween Residency, it’ll find Julian Casablancas and the boys at Murmrr on Oct. 31, Nov. 1, and Nov. 2. The shows mark the return of Murmrr, which has been closed for three years. They also commemorate the 10th anniversary of a different Brooklyn venue, Baby’s All Right, which is taking over operations at the relaunched Murmrr.

Tickets for all three shows will be on sale here starting at noon ET this Friday, Sept. 8. Watch a video ad for the residency below.

