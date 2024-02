The Voidz have released a new single, “All The Same.” The Julian Casablancas-led band haven’t released a new album since 2018’s Virtue, but they have released a bunch of singles over the past couple years, most recently “Flexorcist,” “American Way,” and “Prophecy Of The Dragon‘ in 2023. The Voidz first performed “All The Same” live back in early 2020. Check it out below.