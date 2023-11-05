Julian Casablancas’ other band the Voidz just wrapped up a four-night residency at Murmrr Theatre in Brooklyn, which kicked off on Halloween and ended on Friday. They gave their new single “Flexorcist” its official live debut, and also performed the demo version of “Human Sadness” for the first time.

And they broke out a few covers which they’ve only played a handful of times over the years: Misfits’ “Halloween,” which they did once back in 2014; Milli Vanilli’s “Girl You Know It’s True,” which they played once in 2015; and Michael Cassidy’s “Think Before You Drink,” which was a part of their 2018 setlist for a while.

Check out video from the residency below.