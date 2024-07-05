Over the past year-plus, Julian Casablancas and his non-Strokes band the Voidz have released a bunch of tracks: “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” “American Way,” “Flexorcist,” “All The Same.” Yesterday, they announced plans to release Like All Before You, their first album since 2018, in September. Now, they’ve got another track out. It’s a short one.

Yesterday, around the same time that they announced Like All Before You, they also quietly uploaded a new track called “Overture” on YouTube. The song is exactly what the title says. It’s a short one-minute instrumental that’s full of the kind of synths that you might hear on the soundtrack of a low-budget ’80s sci-fi film. We can probably safely assume that it’ll function as the album intro. I’m not sure why they felt the need to release this one early, but they did, and you can hear it below.

Like All Before You is coming in September.