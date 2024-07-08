Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Reveal Third Album Details, Announce NYC & LA Shows

On Independence Day, Julian Casablancas announced a new Voidz album called Like All Before You — their first since 2018 — and the band shared its opening track, “Overture.” Today the group — which is again being billed as Julian Casablancas + The Voidz in its latest press release — has provided further details on the LP and announced a pair of shows around the record’s October physical release.

Like All Before You was recorded at the Voidz’s studio in Venice, CA and at Vox Studios in Los Angeles. The Voidz worked with producers Ivan Wayman, Justin Raisen, and SADPONY aka Jeremiah Raisen. The album includes several of the singles the band has released over the past year and change, including “Prophecy Of The Dragon,” “Flexorcist,” and “All The Same.”

In October, the Voidz will perform one show in Los Angeles and another in Harlem. Tickets for both gigs go on sale here at 10AM local time this Friday, July 12. Check out the dates and tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Overture”

02 “Square Wave”

03 “Prophecy Of The Dragon”

04 “7 Horses”

05 “Spectral Analysis”

06 “Flexorcist”

07 “Perseverance–1C2S”

08 “All The Same”

09 “When Will The Time of These Bastards End”

10 “Walk Off (Outro)”

TOUR DATES:

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

10/18 – New York, NY @ The Apollo

Like All Before You is out 9/20 digitally and 10/18 physically. Pre-save it here.