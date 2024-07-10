Toro y Moi Interpolates “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” On New Song With Kevin Abstract & Lev

“Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old Girl” is becoming quite the standard. Meryl Streep and Tracey Ullman sang the You Forgot It In People classic with Broken Social Scene in 2022, around the time the album turned 20. Yeule, Sasami, and Snail Mail covered it together a year later. This year, Yeule released their studio recording of “Anthems” from the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack, and an Ian Sweet version materialized soon after.

The renaissance continues today with a new single from Toro y Moi. “Heaven,” a collab with Kevin Abstract and Lev from Toro’s forthcoming Hole Erth, follows “Tuesday” but is billed as the lead single. About 2:56 into the track, the iconic lyric emerges: “Park that car, drop that phone, sleep on the floor, dream about me.”

Below, watch director India Sleem’s “Heaven” video.

Hole Erth is out 9/6 on Dead Oceans.