Last year, IAN SWEET shared the great album SUCKER. Today, the indie-pop project of New York’s Jilian Medford is releasing a cover of Broken Social Scene’s 2002 classic “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl.”

“Broken Social Scene’s music has always felt like the equivalent of a hug, and I think at some point everyone has to have *that* moment with ‘Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl,'” Medford said in a statement. She continued:

Or maybe you have it more than once. This song hits different for me now than it did when I was actually 17, and I imagine it’ll hit a little different each year I get further away from that version of myself. It so poignantly nails the difficulty of trying to exist within the moment of being a teenager while you’re simultaneously looking towards the inevitable transitions looming on the horizon. You want to cry.. and you should cry. Simply put: It. Fucking. Crushes. And even though covering someone else’s work is weird and strange and almost always feels like perhaps it shouldn’t be done, I’m willing to say effusively that I never want to escape this song. With this small act, perhaps now I can’t! The original is essential, other covers have taken it to amazing places as well, and now I’ve recorded my version hoping a few more people will get to shout the lyrics at the top of their lungs and FEEL FUCKING INCREDIBLE doing so. Here’s hoping a thousand more artists do the same and that this song just never dies.

Earlier this year, electronic mastermind Yeule covered “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” for the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack a few months after doing a live rendition of the song with Snail Mail and Sasami. Below, check out IAN SWEET’s cover and upcoming tour dates, as well as the BSS original.

TOUR DATES:

05/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress %

05/04 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern %

05/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Brain Dead Studios

05/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

05/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

05/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox % Thu.

05/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale Boston #

06/01 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

06/10 – Richmond, VT @ Broadberry Theatre #

06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

06/16 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

06/18 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

06/19 – Buffalo, NY @ Electric City #

06/21 – Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music #

06/22 – Catskill, NY @ Glen Falls House #

10/13 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

10/14 – Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

10/15 – Paris, FR @ Supersonic

10/16 – Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial.

10/22 – London, UK @ The Lexington

% w/ Caroline Rose

# w/ Nation of Language