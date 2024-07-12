Cults – “Hung The Moon”

Last month, Cults announced their new album, To The Ghosts. So far the indie-pop duo has shared “Crybaby” and “Left My Keys,” and today they’re back with “Hung The Moon.”

“’Hung the Moon’ has a Twin Peaks, roadhouse vibe,” Brian Oblivion explained. “It’s a sweet nursery rhyme set to an ominous tone. It goes back to the concept of growing up. Life doesn’t stop when you check all of the boxes; it gets crazier. There’s always possibility, adversity, and fun up ahead.”

Earlier this week, Cults were on a remix of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department opener “Fortnight.” Check out “Hung The Moon” below.

To The Ghosts is out 7/26 on Imperial.