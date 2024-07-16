Footballhead – “Stupefied”

Footballhead – “Stupefied”

Last month, Chicago’s Footballhead announced their new mini-album, Before I Die. So far we’ve heard “Your Ghost” and the title track, and now the band is back with “Stupefied.”

Along with “Stupefied,” both Balance And Composure and Chastity unveiled singles today, making it a great time to be emo (even the new Militarie Gun track has emo allegations). “Stupefied” is propelled by charged, enveloping guitars; check out the Calla Flanagan-directed video below.

Before I Die is out 8/2 on Tiny Engines.

