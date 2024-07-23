Sinai Vessel – “Challenger”

New Music July 23, 2024 3:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Sinai Vessel – “Challenger”

New Music July 23, 2024 3:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky

This week, Sinai Vessel (Caleb Cordes) will release his new album I SING, which features already-shared singles “Best Witness,” “How,” “Birthday,” “Attack,” and “Laughing.” Today, Cordes has unveiled one more track, the sweetly downtempo and homespun “Challenger.”

Here’s what Cordes had to say about “Challenger”:

This song – as with much of I SING – is concerned with aging into a phase of life where survival under capitalism has the potential to complicate all kinds of relationships. It particularly deals with my experience dating a partner from a more well-off background – something that dredged up a lot of surprising issues for me by no fault of that person at all. It’s also simply about the effort to maintain some sense of health in a world that can constantly feel quite threatening.

Listen to “Challenger” below.

I SING is out 7/26 via Keeled Scales.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steely Dan Respond To RNC Band Covering “Reelin’ In The Years”

2 days ago 0

Former Jane’s Addiction Collaborator Casey Niccoli Writes About Being Erased From The Band’s History

5 days ago 0

We’ve Got A File On You: “Weird Al” Yankovic

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest