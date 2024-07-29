Mura Masa, one of the more consistently solid pan-genre producer types in the festival-friendly music landscape, has announced a new album. It’s coming soon, too: Curve 1 will be out in just over three weeks. It contains the recent singles “We Are Making Out,” “Rise/Gimme,” “Whenever I Want,” “Drugs,” and “Still,” as well as today’s new single “Fly.”

Here’s how he explains the project:

Curve 1 is ultimately a manifestation of an attitude I’ve been cultivating in my personal life: ignore everything. All the content, all of the attention economy, all of it. In doing that, the really meaningful and vital parts of what’s around you make themselves known and unignorable, demanding your energy. It’s my first offering as an independent artist through my own record label, and as such I wanted it to be as free and anti-narrative as possible. Impressionistic. Music as entertainment has in many cases, to me, become very advertorial and excessively sentimental in terms of creating narrative around albums and artists. I wanted to strip this away as much as possible to leave room for the music to create its own meaning in the lives of people who form connections with it. It’s hard for me not to explain away the intricacies and ideas contained within these records after having theorised and toiled and executed them over the course of nearly three years, but I think it’s far more fitting of the album’s intent to say simply: listen to it in the dark.

“Fly,” which features Cherish, is on the clubby side of Mura Masa’s oeuvre. Hear an extended mix of the track below.

Curve 1 is out 8/23 through Mura Masa’s own Pond Recordings. Pre-save or pre-order it here.