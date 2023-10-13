Mura Masa – “Rise” (Feat. NADIAH) & “Gimme”

Two new Mura Masa singles are out in the world. Previously this year, the British producer born Alexander George Edward Crossan dropped “Whenever I Want” and “Drugs.” He’s doubled that 2023 output today. “Rise” is a collab with NADIAH, the singer formerly known as MOKO; it calls back to the early ’90s moment of hip-house and jock jams, with NADIAH’s fiery vocal leading the way. “Gimme” feels closer to something like Gold Panda, a blog-ready club track skittering ahead with a warm neon glow. Hear both tracks below.

