New Music April 3, 2023 1:25 PM By James Rettig

New Music April 3, 2023 1:25 PM By James Rettig

Mura Masa has his hands in one of the potential songs of summer 2023 in PinkPantheress’ & Ice Spice’s “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” which originated as an Ice Spice-less collab between PinkPantheress and the UK producer. Mura Masa — who released the feature-heavy album Demon Time, last fall — is playing Coachella this year, and ahead of the first weekend of the fest he’s shared a new track called “Whenever I Want.” Check it out below.

“Whenever I Want” is out now via Pond Recordings.

