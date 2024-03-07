Last year, Mura Masa made it onto our list of The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2023 with “Whenever I Want.” The British producer — real name Alexander George Edward Crossan — has collaborated with Jade Bird as well as Good Morning Kevin and Big Freedia so far this year, and today he’s sharing his first solo song of 2024, “Still.” Below, hear the track and see his upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (DJ)

03/08 – Washington, DC @ Culture (DJ)

03/09 – Bentonville, RA @ Momentous Festival (DJ)

05/24 – Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle (Live)

08/24 – London, UK @ Field Day, Victoria Park