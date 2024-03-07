Mura Masa – “Still”

News March 6, 2024 8:36 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Mura Masa – “Still”

News March 6, 2024 8:36 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Mura Masa made it onto our list of The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2023 with “Whenever I Want.” The British producer — real name Alexander George Edward Crossan — has collaborated with Jade Bird as well as Good Morning Kevin and Big Freedia so far this year, and today he’s sharing his first solo song of 2024, “Still.” Below, hear the track and see his upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (DJ)
03/08 – Washington, DC @ Culture (DJ)
03/09 – Bentonville, RA @ Momentous Festival (DJ)
05/24 – Buena Vista Lake, CA @ Lightning In A Bottle (Live)
08/24 – London, UK @ Field Day, Victoria Park

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kurt Russell Is Still Pretty Sensitive About Accidentally Destroying A Priceless Martin Guitar In The Hateful Eight

2 days ago 0

“Hotel California” Lyrics Case Abruptly Dismissed, Judge Says Don Henley “Manipulated” Prosecutors

3 days ago 0

“Murder On The Dancefloor” Was Almost New Radicals’ Debut Single — Hear Gregg Alexander’s Previously Unreleased Demo

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest