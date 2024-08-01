Britney Spears Biopic Announced

A Britney Spears biopic is on the way. This afternoon, Spears tweeted about a “secret project” she’s been working on with producer Marc Platt. Now Variety confirms she’s sold the rights to her memoir, The Woman In Me, to Universal Pictures. Jon M. Chu, who helmed the upcoming Wicked film adaptation, is on board to direct. No timeline or further details about the project have been announced yet, but according to TMZ, Spears has the final say on casting.

Since its release last October, The Woman In Me has sold 2.5 million copies in the United States alone, and its audiobook — narrated by actress Michelle Williams — is the fastest-selling in Simon & Schuster’s history. The book made headlines for revelations like the news that Spears had an abortion at the urging of Justin Timberlake, her boyfriend at the time.

Spears was in the news a few days ago when a message on her Twitter/X account threatened Halsey with legal action over new single “Lucky,” which samples Spears’ own hit of the same name. The tweet was immediately deleted and followed by a second message denying that the first message was from Spears. She also recently received an apology from Ozzy Osbourne after the Ozzman criticized Spears’ online dancing videos.

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1819058008128708721