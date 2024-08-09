Halsey Previews New Rock Song At Sziget Festival

Pop star Halsey is back in the public eye after recent health struggles, and she’s not especially thrilled with the dynamic that she’s got with some of her fans. Last week, she posted a note that ended with the line “I regret coming back.” But Halsey is still putting out new music. She’s recently been working with Alex G on songs like “The End” and “Lucky,” the latter of which led to a brief episode of weirdness with Brtiney Spears. But that seems to be over, and now Halsey is previewing new music that leans further into her rock side.

Last night, Halsey headlined Budepest’s Sziget Festival, playing her first set since January. While she was onstage, Halsey played a snippet of an unreleased song — not performing it, but just letting it play over the speakers. It’s hard to tell from a murky cell-phone recording of that, but the track seems to go for a dramatic, atmospheric guitar-rock thing. If Halsey’s new thing is “lo-fi Evanescence,” I’m not going to be upset. Check it out below.

At Sziget, Halsey also performed “Lucky” live for the first time. Here’s the fan footage:

Halsey plays Finland’s Flow Festival tonight, and she’s also teasing what might be a surprise London show.