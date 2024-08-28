Amidst all the noise about the Oasis reunion this week, let’s spare a thought for their onetime rivals Blur, whose own most recent reunion did not wrap up the way that they might’ve hoped. Nevertheless, the members of Blur move on. Damon Albarn makes vaguely pretentious pronouncements. Dave Rowntree loses elections. And guitarist Graham Coxon makes music with the WAEVE, his band with former Pipettes member Rose Elinor Dougall.

The WAEVE’s James Ford-produced sophomore album City Lights drops next month. We’ve posted the title track and “You Saw,” and now we’re also posting the nervously noisy “Broken Boys.” The WAEVE’s latest has a drowning, distorted garage rock riff and some hiss-clank early-industrial action in the rhythm section. Give Graham Coxon credit for making music this purposeful when he’s so deep into his career, and listen to “Broken Boys” below.

City Lights is out 9/20 on Transgressive.